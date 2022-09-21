Booth #771

ALLEN LUND COMPANY

La Canada, CA

Allen Lund Company is a 3PL, working with shippers, growers and carriers across the nation to arrange the transport of dry, refrigerated and flatbed freight. Additionally, ALC has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics and an International division licensed as an OTI-NVOCC.

Booth #4577

APPLEWOOD FRESH GROWERS

Sparta, MI

Applewood Fresh Growers, a fourth-generation grower/packer/shipper, is the leader in Michigan for emerging/branded apples. Stop by to learn more about Rave, SweeTango, Kiku, Kanzi, Am-brosia, EverCrisp, SnapDragon, and RubyFrost Apples.