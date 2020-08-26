‘Out-of-this-World’ Marketing Excellence

Originally printed in the August 2020 issue of Produce Business.

16 sky-rocketing campaigns that take produce messaging into new orbits.

This Produce Business 32nd Annual Marketing Excellence Awards program could have been called ‘Reach for the Stars’ because the level of creativity, ingenuity and use of technology is impressively out of this world. With many of our winners using social media and other cloud-based outreach as well as clever implementation of geo-targeting, these companies adroitly tapped into reaching consumers and retailers in new ways.

Though most of the winning promotions were consumer-oriented, the integration of retailers and foodservice operators/distributors was an important component in each campaign’s success.

This year, some of the entrants had to redirect their marketing plans as a few of the launches planned during the early months of 2020 could not entirely reach the desired audience when the pandemic caused shifts in consumer purchasing patterns. The winners here rose to the occasion and made “lemonade out of lemons”.

Special thanks go to all of the entrants for taking the time to submit and share the required material and results for judging. The record number of imaginative and compelling entrants made the judges’ task especially challenging, and we encourage those companies that did not win to keep up the great marketing efforts and apply next year.

In celebration and for inspiration and learning — presented on the following pages are the top 16 campaigns awarded with Marketing Excellence.

BrightFarms

Irvington, NY

Virtual Field Trip

GOAL

BrightFarms is a national indoor farming startup operating four major greenhouses around the country, including one in Selinsgrove, PA, that supplies supermarkets throughout Pennsylvania with year-round locally grown produce. With strict pandemic quarantines in place around the country and kids stuck at home, the company wanted to make sure students had an opportunity to learn about greenhouse growing.

STRATEGY

In normal times, grower Charlie Gagne gives tours to multiple schools from all over the state. This virtual field trip was designed to teach kids, parents and teachers about the science behind indoor hydroponic growing, how the greens are grown indoors all year, and the difference between growing in a field and growing in a hydroponic greenhouse.

A 10-minute video, with a quiz at the end, was used on the company’s social media channels to celebrate Earth Day, and it was also pitched to media in the markets served by Bright Farms.

RESULTS

Spectacular results were seen across social media and with the earned media (PR) campaign in Pennsylvania, leading to a noticeable increase in sales at one of the retailers selling Bright Farms’ greens. On social media, the campaign (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn) reached more than 125,000 consumers. Bright Farms was able to build an e-mail list of thousands of consumers while distributing the video. The PR campaign resulted in a series of earned media placements across the state that generated millions of impressions, most notably, a segment on CBS for CBS News Philadelphia.

California Avocado Commission

Irvine, CA

The best avocados have California in them

GOAL

To have the targeted audience think of the association between California and California Avocados.

STRATEGY

A multi-layer strategy was formed to remind people that the “best” of California is inside every avocado. After all, they’re avo-CA-dos. Concentrating on the CA inside the name, the CAC enlisted nine California artists to create unique designs communicating the central message – the best avocados have California in them. After establishing the target market, the campaign’s efforts included a media mix focusing on digital and audio, and social focused on channels with uplifting content and recipes. The COVID-19 situation caused spring outdoor exposure to be redirected to digital streaming to reach consumers at home during safer at-home orders. Video commercials featuring the custom art and message were viewed on HULU followed by views on magazine sites. Mobile phone displays via sponsored sessions on Spotify and Pandora were contracted. Additional layers were involved, including Tastemade videos as pre-roll spots to videos on YouTube.

RESULTS

From March through May, 2020, the California Avocado Commission campaign reached more than 69.5 million impressions. The campaign continues through the summer.

Colorado Department of Agriculture

Broomfield, CO

Next Generation of Agriculture/Colorado Proud

GOAL

In addition to increasing awareness of the new Colorado Proud logo, the goal of this campaign was to increase consumers’ connection of Colorado Proud with Colorado fresh fruits and vegetables and to build grower involvement.

STRATEGY

Colorado Proud celebrated the program’s 20th anniversary in 2019. A year-long campaign was designed with public relations partner, Philosophy Communication, to highlight and celebrate Colorado Proud’s successes, and also look to the program’s future and the “next generation of agriculture.” The anniversary was used to introduce a new logo and tagline for Colorado Proud: Buy Local. Grow Local. With the new branding in place, a “Next Generation of Ag” campaign was created, which consisted of a 20th anniversary and rebranding announcement and media outreach; celebratory statewide tour; expanded media outreach for the annual Colorado Proud School Meal Day; hosting the first Colorado Proud “Next Generation of Ag” Symposium; and television advertising.

RESULTS

The campaign achieved the established goals, including: increased statewide awareness for the Colorado Proud logo and program to 75%, according to the annual Survey USA survey; and 81% according to the annual Research and Analysis of Media (RAM) survey. Colorado Proud membership increased to more than 2,700 members. Achieved immediate new logo usage with prominent Colorado grocery retailers and other key members.

Dole Food Company

Charlotte, NC

Silver Lining Selfies

GOAL

Dole’s main goal for this campaign during the pandemic was to spread messages of hope through social media, using bananas as smiles in a week-long campaign that would culminate in the celebration of National Banana Day.

STRATEGY

Everyone in the country was homebound and the company asked Americans to share what their ‘silver lining’ to staying at home was, write this on a banana, hold it up like a smile and share it on social media with #SilverLiningSelfies. The campaign utilized 44 parenting influencers and their social media and blog influence to help push the message. That group passed the challenge onto others by tagging them in their posts. Dole additionally interacted with the social media posts.

RESULTS

Within a single week, the hashtag alone reached more than 1.4M people, generated more than 300 mentions of #SilverLiningSelfies, and received over 27K engagements. From a social posts perspective, the campaign reached 1M people, received 700K video views across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, and had an engagement rate of 2.43%, exceeding industry average of 0.71%. From an earned media perspective, the campaign garnered 18 total earned media placements, which included 11 earned articles in produce industry trade publications with a reach of 3.3M and eight earned social media placements with a total earned social media audience of 122K with 243 interactions.

Fyffes

Miami, FL

Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce

GOAL

Fyffes launched a playful campaign to show how simple it is to pronounce the company’s brand name and have Fyffes’ name on everyone’s lips.

STRATEGY

Targeting retail buyers and key decision-makers in the produce industry, the campaign included several engaging elements: 30-second advertising video, print and advertising and exposure at a major industry event. The Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce campaign featured an ad showing the close-up of a woman’s face with her bottom lip painted yellow to resemble a banana. The full-page print ad included a QR code directing readers to view the advertising video hosted on Fyffes’ website. The campaign’s unveiling occurred at the 2019 Produce Marketing Association Fresh Summit, where branded yellow lip balm was distributed. Geo-targeted ads were launched in the ZIP-code encompassing the convention center and nearby hotels to reach retailers on social media.

RESULTS

Many major players in the produce and retail community complemented the creative campaign. On social media, the posts during the three-day targeted campaign garnered 177K impressions, 619 unique, and 1,078 total video views. The QR code scans recorded 115 unique scans and also indicated that many people saw the ad while at the PMA Convention in Anaheim based on the location tracking.

Hunts Point Produce Market

Bronx, NY

Market Rebranding

GOAL

Rebranding campaign focused on bringing new energy to a 200-year-old industry, through creation of new logo and taglines, and supporting digital and print ads, new website, and supporting materials.

STRATEGY

Led by a volunteer group of Next Generation leaders on the iconic Hunts Point Produce Market, the campaign to rebrand and update the market’s logo started with the hiring of an outside marketing firm to explore the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and tactics for success. After results of polling current tenants and other stakeholders were presented, Next Gen Committee members developed a marketing plan that would unveil the new logo and slogan at the New York Produce Show, inviting the industry to visit the Hunts Point booth. Over the next six months, a new website was developed to provide a more comprehensive look of the market and all of its offerings and services.

RESULTS

Significant traffic increases, press attention, and awareness by multiple sectors of the industry were achieved. Market tenants were satisfied with the overall cohesiveness of the campaign, and positive comments about the website have still been coming in.

Mastronardi Produce

Kingsville, Ontario, Canada

Wild Wonders Snacking Tomatoes

GOAL

In fall of 2019, a multi-level promotional Holiday campaign was launched in the Chicago area to increase awareness for Wild Wonders snacking tomatoes.

STRATEGY

At point of sale, Chicago-area consumers were offered an exciting, text-to-enter travel sweepstakes consisting of two $2,500 grand prizes. Eye-catching in-store signage that included unique text keywords placed near displays of Wild Wonders snacking tomatoes generated excitement in the produce category. To help drive foot traffic, half-page ads in the Chicagoland retailers’ fliers directed shoppers to see details in the stores. A cohesive digital strategy was developed, which included geo-targeted social media advertising and digital couponing. The same aesthetic design for a full-page print ad that ran in the November issue of Bon Appetit magazine was utilized in the campaign.

RESULTS

The campaign drove 100% of incremental sales at a participating retailer, and unit sales increased more than 300% from one year prior. Digital media posts that promoted the sweepstakes and digital couponing generated more than 5.3 million impressions targeted to shoppers within the region, with more than 220,000 video views of the custom promotional video. A total of 8,203 entries were received. The in-store strategy enabled consumers to engage immediately and enter the sweepstakes before leaving the store.

Mission Produce

Oxnard, CA

Size-Minded

GOAL

This avocado grower, packer, shipper developed a merchandising program to encourage retailers to carry two bulk avocado sizes — enabling shoppers the opportunity to purchase the avocados that perfectly suit any ‘AVOccasion’!

STRATEGY

Size-Minded is a data-driven merchandising program created for retailers. By offering both large and small avocados, retailers are able to capitalize on what the tree produces, while increasing sales velocity and meeting the varying size needs of shoppers. POS material provided to retailers included 11 x 7 cards explaining best use of different-sized avocados, recipe tear-off pads, 18 x 18 danglers and 3 x 5 recipe cards.

RESULTS

One retailer that implemented the Size-Minded program across 250 of its stores found the following results: Base sales for bulk fruit increased 35% after the introduction of small fruit; sales of small fruit were nearly entirely incremental, with minimal cannibalization (5%) of large fruit; and in just 10 weeks, small fruit contributed $1.5 million to category sales.

National Mango Board

Orlando, FL

The Mango Tribe

GOAL

To drive mango consumption, the National Mango Board (NMB) created the Mango Tribe by enlisting a group of influential bloggers, recipe developers and health and wellness experts to showcase the breadth of benefits of mangos.

STRATEGY

Since addressing mango consumption barriers is an important educational focus for the Mango Tribe program, the NMB partnered with Registered Dietitians to tell the nutrition story in an authentic way. From focusing on recipe content when consumers seek new dishes — such as during the holidays — and educating consumers on the year-round availability of mangos during the winter months, to celebrating timely observances, such as National Mango Day, and highlighting the health benefits of mango, the National Mango Board was able to leverage the Mango Tribe to help educate consumers about mangos and drive mango consumption.

RESULTS

During the June 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020 timeframe, the NMB worked with Mango Tribe influencers to create more than 30 pieces of content — ranging from new recipes that featured the great taste and versatility of mangos to stop-motion videos that brought the bright, fun personality of the fruit to life. These pieces of content resulted in more than 130 social media posts across the 13 Mango Tribe members’ social channels, reaching mango target audiences and helping to drive purchase intent.

National Watermelon Promotion Board

Winter Springs, FL

Watermelon: Plant-forward Menu Solution

GOAL

In response to the Plant Forward macro trend, the National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) started positioning watermelon in new applications as a menu solution.

STRATEGY

The messaging started at foodservice events. The NWPB sponsors multiple events each year to educate and inspire foodservice distributors and operators. FoodOvation in June and September, PMA Foodservice in July, and Flavor Experience in August all featured plant forward menu items to demonstrate watermelon’s adaptability to different flavors and uses. B. Good, a regional chain with locations in New England and the Mid Atlantic, took the watermelon menu concepts and morphed them into a limited time offer in December of 2019. The Spicy Korean Bowl, featuring roasted watermelon, kimchi, avocado, super grains, spicy slaw, mixed greens, scallions, crispy rice and gochujang aioli, was offered in approximately 63 B. Good locations.

RESULTS

Multiple distributors and operators were educated and inspired by watermelon’s versatility at foodservice events, including more than 130 operators at Flavor Experience and more than 30 operators at FoodOvation. B. Good added a limited time menu item highlighting watermelon. Media coverage in multiple foodservice publications highlighting watermelon as a menu item included Flavor & the Menu, Restaurant Business, QSR Magazine, and Nation’s Restaurant News.

National Watermelon Promotion Board

Winter Springs, FL

Fit Foodie Runs

GOAL

The Food and Fitness Festival celebrated the Fit Foodie lifestyle with bites from local restaurants and sponsors such as the Watermelon Board, plus culinary demonstrations and mini workout classes from talented chefs and professional trainers. The first event was on National Watermelon Day, August 3, 2019 in Denver, and on October 12 in San Diego.

STRATEGY

This was the second year of sponsoring and participating at a Fit Foodie Run, which involved combined media outreach, consumer messaging and in-person sampling. Watermelon finisher medals and runner bibs were seen across all four of the runs nationwide (Austin and Fairfax, VA, in addition to Denver and San Diego). National exposure included magazine ad placement in Cooking Light and Health magazines.

RESULTS

In-person event activation at each market involved 1,200 participants in Denver and 2,500 participants in San Diego. Sampling with different flavors and recipe preparations for watermelon yielded new awareness and appreciation for watermelon as an ingredient. By serving watermelon juice at the finish lines of these runs, the NWPB provided research-based rehydration, “tasting is believing!” messaging.

Naturipe Farms

Salinas, CA

FeBLUEary

GOAL

FeBLUEary is a shopper- marketing program involving the promotion of imported Naturipe Organic Blueberries during their peak month of February.

STRATEGY

This campaign consisted of activations along the entire path to purchase, including geo-targeted social media ads (to increase program awareness to drive shoppers into their local grocery stores), in-store display contests, which included prizes for the best design, largest and most creative organic blueberry displays, with custom POS signage (to increase purchase intent and capture impulse buys) and digital blueberry coupons through the Healthy Savings platform (to increase unsubsidized incremental sales volume).

RESULTS

Participating retailers saw sales lift during the FeBLUEary program period. Organic Blueberry sales increased by 115% for one retailer that also sustained triple-digit year-over-year sales growth in the three years it has participated in the FeBLUEary program. The geo-targeted social media ads had total reach of 124,159 Facebook users, and the program garnered extensive trade media coverage.

New York Apple Association

Fishers, NY

Apples From New York – Grown By Us Just For You

GOAL

To showcase New York State and its ideal geographical climate for apple-growing, as well as highlighting flavor and nutrition, the New York Apple Association made several new marketing materials available to retailers.

STRATEGY

The campaign focused on in-store promotions, digital marketing, display units, dietitian toolkit, and how-to recipe videos. A series of 12 grower videos was introduced along with a new commercial showcasing New York apple growers. NYAA Poly Bags showcase New York apple country with eye-catching images. High-graphic tote bags designed to drive impulse sales were created. Colorful Display Units prompt impulse buys. Nutrition resources included Dietitian Toolkit featuring nutritional content, preparation tips, and recipes for healthy dishes.

RESULTS

The NYAA had 55 million impressions stemming from its new commercial airing on traditional television and social media, including organic posts sharing its series of grower videos and five nutrition videos featuring its new dietitian spokesperson, Kelly Springer.

Ocean Mist

Castroville, CA

Gold Standard Giveaway 2020

GOAL

Ocean Mist Farms sought to promote and increase usage of a specialty item that is not always a staple in shoppers’ carts — artichokes.

STRATEGY

This annual promotion aims to educate shoppers about Ocean Mist Farms’ Gold Standard practices with emphasis on the Grower Story and supplying of nutritious, antioxidant-rich vegetables. This 360-degree promotion utilized a combination of digital and in-store assets including special “petal inserts” for Ocean Mist Farms artichoke products. Though the pandemic brought economic instability to many households, it also brought the reality that more consumers were cooking at home with time to master new skills, such as cooking artichokes. The Gold Standard promotion worked to educate and inspire shoppers through step-by-step recipe content.

RESULTS

Ocean Mist Farms saw a 3.6% increase in sales despite the pandemic, while simultaneously increasing traffic to retail stores through their store locator on OceanMist.com. The following was also achieved: 22,913,000 total brand impressions, 28,079 shopper promotion participants, 32,433 promotion-specific website visits, and 5.3 million brand impressions garnered on Google ads at $0.07 per click.

Proprietary Variety Management

Yakima, WA

Launch of the Cosmic Crisp Apple

GOAL

The company behind the launch of the Cosmic Crisp, Proprietary Variety Management (PVM), set out to create a consumer-focused marketing promotion that would solidify the Cosmic Crisp as an apple people would refer to by brand name.

STRATEGY

This new apple was named by consumers for its resemblance to the cosmos in the night sky (Cosmic) and its Honeycrisp parent (Crisp). Choosing Soquel, CA-based McDill Associates as its agency partner, PVM worked collaboratively with organizations and ambassadors, including former NASA International Space Station Commander Leroy Chiao, Chef Dan Koommoo of Crafted Yakima, lifestyle influencer Chantea McIntyre, middle school science teacher and influencer Nicole Marte, Insta-Famous pie artist Lauren Ko, and Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms. The ambassador team was invited to Washington State in October for a first-hand look at how Cosmic Crisp apples are grown, stored and packed.

RESULTS

The apple earned the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist-Approved emblem. The story of the Cosmic Crisp has been covered by nearly every major news outlet from TIME magazine to Martha Stewart Living, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in earned media coverage. Cosmic Crisp took a top spot in Prevention magazine’s 2020 Healthy Food Awards for Produce.

Stemilt

Wenatchee, WA

Rave Road Trip

GOAL

Stemilt took a simple concept of sampling an apple and created a one-of-a-kind road trip to excite consumers about a new branded apple variety.

STRATEGY

In August 2019, Stemilt took Rave, one of its signature apple varieties, on the road to visit six major cities and sample the new variety to consumers. Starting in Minneapolis and ending the 1,756-mile three-week road trip in the Big Apple, Rave and its Rave road trip team sampled the new apple variety to thousands of consumers at numerous retail partners’ store fronts. The Stemilt crew set up a Rave branded pop-up tent and Instagram-worthy porch swing next to their fuchsia-colored Rave branded truck. When visiting the area, consumers had the chance to sample Rave apples, enter in to win prizes unique to their hometown and talk with team members about Rave and Stemilt.

RESULTS

Stemilt reached more than 10,000 consumers during the #RaveRoadTrip, through the pop-up events at different city stops and while driving the Rave-mobile. Stemilt’s documentation of the event on social media increased consumer awareness and spiked Rave sales. Geo-targeted social ads and working with influencers led to more than 250,000 impressions for Rave apples in one month. The Instagram story reach was 20K.