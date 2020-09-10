PMA FRESH SUMMIT VIRTUAL BOOTH REVIEW October 13–15, 2020

Register at pma.com/events/freshsummit

ALLEN LUND CO.

La Canada, CA

Allen Lund Company is a 3PL, working with shippers, growers and carriers across the nation to arrange the transport of dry, refrigerated and flatbed freight. Additionally, ALC has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International division licensed as an OTI-NVOCC.

www.allenlund.com

Search ‘Allen Lund’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Babé Farms boasts a year-round harvest of colorful baby and specialty vegetables that transform the ordinary produce aisle into a stunning visual feast! Family owned and operated, Babé Farms is the “couture” label top chefs and fine retailers look to for their gourmet vegetable needs.

Search ‘Babé Farms’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Welcome! We are excited to launch our new website, add to our sales team and share news about our 2021 strawberry program. Our company is on a growth track as we build customer partnerships and consumer enjoyment of our quality berries. Please visit us in the marketplace so we can share our story with you.

www.bobaluberries.com

Search ‘Bobalu Berry Farm’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

California avocado growers have been proud supporters of PMA for nearly five decades. Please visit the California Avocado Commission in the PMA Fresh Summit Marketplace to learn about next year’s California avocado crop, our marketing campaign, “The best avocados have California in them,” and plans for 2021 customized retailer promotions.

www.californiaavocado.com

Search ‘California Avocado Commission’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Dole helps customers differentiate themselves in fresh produce by providing the highest quality, award-winning category expertise and product innovation in the category. This year, Dole will be showcasing our brand-new four item line of meal solution “Just Add Chicken Kits”, three new Ready-to-Eat salads, and four new Chopped Salad line extensions.

www.dole.com

Search ‘Dole Food Company’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services uses the “Fresh From Florida” brand to promote locally, regionally and internationally to consumers throughout the world where Florida-grown products are marketed. Stop by our virtual Fresh From Florida Pavilion at this year’s PMA Fresh Summit.

www.freshfromflorida.com

Search ‘Florida Department of Agriculture’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Florida strawberries remain a popular consumer indulgence item with incredible health benefits and versatility of utilization. Production of Florida strawberries begins mid-December. Barring any weather disasters, Florida growers will have good supplies of the best strawberries in the world from Christmas through April. For a list of shippers visit www.floridastrawberry.org

www.floridastrawberry.org

Search ‘Florida Strawberry Growers’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Georgia Grown® helps agribusinesses grow by bringing producers, retailers, and consumers together in one powerful community. Georgia Grown members are certified local producers. From our world-famous Vidalia™ onions to our sweet and juicy peaches to our tasty pecans, you can taste and see why Georgia is NATURE’S FAVORITE STATE!

www.georgiagrown.com

Search ‘Georgia Grown’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Hygiena delivers rapid microbial detection, monitoring and identification solutions to improve food safety: PCR pathogen testing (BAX,) ATP monitoring (EnSURE Touch) and report-ing (SureTrend Cloud), allergen detection (AllerTox, GlutenTox), microorganism (InSite) and indicator organism detection (MicroSnap). Visit our booth to learn more about our innovative solutions and world-class support team.

www.hygiena.com

Search ‘Hygiena’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Jac. Vandenberg imports and distributes throughout North America over 12 million boxes of premium quality fresh produce each year from 11 different countries spanning five continents, and is the exclusive distributor of the Bagu and SUNRAYS brands. Stop by to learn more about our new sustainable packaging and the launch of SUNRAYS grapes this December!

www.jacvandenberg

Search ‘Jac Vandenberg’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

JASA Packaging Solutions shows sustainable packaging solutions for different kinds of produce, including apples, tomatoes and kiwis. These paper packages are 100% recyclable and can be packed automatically by the JASA Sleever. JASA is your system integration partner for the design and realization of your complete packaging automation project.

www.jasapackaging.com

Search ‘Jasa Packaging Solutions’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

LGS Sales Celebrates 30 Years as a Leading Fruit Importer. LGS has cultivated three decades worth of trusted and valued grower relationships around the globe. From Chile to Morocco, we source from countries with the best climates for each fruit to provide you with unbeatable flavor and quality. Visit lgssales.com/trade to find out how you can meet shopper demands for high quality fruit.

lgssales.com/trade

Search ‘LGS Sales’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

LINKFRESH develops and delivers ERP software solutions for the fresh produce industry – it is all we do, we are experts in our field. Our software solutions provide critical fresh produce industry functionality such as Grower Accounting, Traceability, Consignments, Farming and Quality Control. LINKFRESH is part of the Aptean family of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions.

www.linkfresh.com

Search ‘Linkfresh’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

“Ready-to-eat beet brand, Love Beets, will be debuting its new sliced Perfectly Pickled Beets meant to elevate the traditional canned pickled beet and offer consumers a fresh and healthier alternative! Learn more about this new item, additions like Topped + Tailed Organic Raw Beets, plus the products you know and LOVE!”

www.lovebeets.com

Search ‘Love Beets’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Magic Sun is a leading hydroponic tomato grower with greenhouses in central Mexico covering over 180 acres of production. It offers a broad line of conventional and organic tomatoes that are available year-round. Magic Sun maintains its roots as a grower and offers partners integrated programs including packing, shipping, marketing and merchandising.

www.magicsunfarms.com

Search ‘Magic Sun’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Bliss Bento is the newest product line from Naturipe Snacks. These ready-to-eat, indulgent and nutritious sweet treats will leave you feeling guilt-free and satisfied. Snack Sweet & Smart with these perfectly paired treats, available in four flavor combinations to satisfy your sweet tooth. Learn more at naturipesnacks.com.

www.naturipefarms.com

Search ‘Naturipe Farms’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Ocean Mist Farms’ award-winning Season & Steam product line is expanding to include 5 more new nutritious shelf-ready options—all with the same convenience, customization and exclusive resealable bag technology shoppers love! All product is grown and processed in-house, guaranteeing the Gold Standard quality Ocean Mist Farms is recognized for! Email [email protected] for more information.

www.oceanmist.com

Search ‘Ocean Mist Farms’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

The Fresh Produce Industry’s Recruiting Experts. 20+ year’s success placing Executives and Professionals — ALL Job Categories. Partner with organizations all throughout North America including Industry Suppliers, Grower/Shippers, Importers/Exporters, Fresh Cut Processors/ Food Manufacturers, Food Service Operators, & Retailers.

www.producecareers.com

Search ‘Produce Careers’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

In the kitchen or at school, kids can now paint with a rich palette. Our Organic Sangria Medley Tomatoes come in all the naturally radiant colors kids love to snack on. Parents will appreciate the variety of flavors in a summer salad or hors d’oeuvre.

www.pure-flavor.buzz

Search ‘Pure Flavor’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

As a Premium California Date brand, Pure Palm delivers the freshest Organic and Conventional Dates at the peak of softness and sweetness. We are overwhelming shop- pers with fantastic quality and taste while alleviating retailers’ pain and increasing sales. Let Pure Palm help show you the way to Dating-Success!

www.purepalmproduce.com

Search ‘Pure Palm Produce’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

The growers at Sage Fruit Co. have been delivering the best apples, pears & cherries to customers for over three generations. Specializing in Organic and Conventional product, we farm several thousand acres throughout Washington and Oregon. Visit us in the Fresh Summit Marketplace to discuss our newest marketing opportunities.

www.sagefruit.com

Search ‘Sage Fruit’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

We are a leading global supplier of citrus, grapes, avocados, vegetables and much more. With our own state-of-the-art packing and cold storage facility strategically located close to the ports in NJ, we provide unique solutions for our customers. Operat- ing under the values as our parent company Greenyard, we continually strive “for a healthier future”.

www.sealdsweet.com

Search ‘Seald Sweet / Greenyard’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Sinclair is the world leader in fruit labeling technology, labels and service in the fresh produce industry. Sinclair labels, which includes a certified compostable option, are food-safe and complies with FDA and EU requirements. Sinclair has 10 label manufacturing sites worldwide with produce labeling technology installed in over 50 countries.

www.sinclair-intl.com

Search ‘Sinclair’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Large volumes require big solutions! Meet the new Sormac twin set-up SC-940/NextGen: a state-of-the-art centrifuge that dries up to 10,000 lbs. of leafy vegetables per hour and delivers a flawless product and is specially designed for the American market. Interested? Please call (567) 200-8420 or e-mail [email protected]

www.sormac-inc.com

Search ‘Sormac’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Say hello to Stemilt’s NEW Farm + Famous Paper Tote Bag! Featuring 8/4-lb. bags per case, the Farm + Famous paper tote bag has an earthy design that highlights the important work farmers do while offering retailers a grab-and-go pack that displays instantly at retail and meets consumer demand for sustainable packaging.

www.stemilt.com

Search ‘Stemilt Growers’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

Sunview Marketing will showcase their grapes and raisins during the PMA virtual show. Customers can count on Sunview as your Single Source for conventional and organic grapes out of the San Joaquin Valley. We will proudly feature our proprietary brands Sweet Carnival, Stella Bella, Sparkle, Gem, Rosa and Sorella Bella.

www.sunviewmarketing.com

Search ‘Sunview Marketing’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth

TOMRA Food, Compac and BBC Technologies have become the preferred supplier of sorting solutions for a wide range of fresh market applications – apples, potatoes, peppers, berries, onions, citrus, pickles and more. Our solutions offer unrivaled efficiency, capacity, technical specification and durability. Visit us at PMA Fresh Summit to learn more!

www.tomra.com

Search ‘Tomra Sorting’ during PMA ‘Fresh Summit Marketplace’ to visit our booth