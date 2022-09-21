IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show BOOTH REVIEW

October 27-29, 2022

Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Booth #771

ALLEN LUND COMPANY

La Canada, CA

Allen Lund Company is a 3PL, working with shippers, growers and carriers across the nation to arrange the transport of dry, refrigerated and flatbed freight. Additionally, ALC has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics and an International division licensed as an OTI-NVOCC.

• • •

Booth #4577

APPLEWOOD FRESH GROWERS

Sparta, MI

Applewood Fresh Growers, a fourth-generation grower/packer/shipper, is the leader in Michigan for emerging/branded apples. Stop by to learn more about Rave, SweeTango, Kiku, Kanzi, Am-brosia, EverCrisp, SnapDragon, and RubyFrost Apples.

• • •

Booth #849

APTEAN

Alpharetta, GA

Since 1990, Produce Pro Software From Aptean has been the leading all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions specifically designed for all business types within the produce and perishables industry. Combining powerful, cutting-edge soft-ware solutions while leveraging perishable food industry expertise and consulting services, Produce Pro can increase organizational efficiency, minimize waste and loss, reduce operating costs and provide real time data. For more information, visit us at Booth #849, or visit producepro.com.

• • •

Booth #5462

ARK FOODS

Brooklyn, NY

Stop by Ark Foods’ booth to meet the team and learn about products from our farms – specialty

veggies grown up and down the east coast – and Clean Label Eats, including fresh cut products like our Cauli Mac & Cheese and Crunchy Sesame Ramen Salad.

• • •

Booth #3181

BEACHSIDE PRODUCE, LLC

Guadalupe, CA

Located in Guadalupe, CA, Beachside Produce is a year-round grower/shipper of both conventional

and organic vegetables, as well as strawberries. Stop by Booth #3181 to meet our team and see what we are bringing “From Our Family Farms…to Your Family’s Table.”

• • •

Booth #734

BLUE BOOK SERVICES

Carol Stream, IL

Blue Book Services is the resource for credit rating and marketing information. Our online searchable database allows you to make new connections, grow sales, and manage business risk. Download the free Know Your Commodity App to your smartphone, featuring over 115 commodities for good arrival guidelines, product seasonality, and more.

• • •

Booth #4091

CANADIAN PRODUCE MARKETING ASSOCIATION

Ontario, Canada

Stop by and sample some Canadian beers while learning about the benefits of a CPMA member

ship. CPMA is a not-for-profit organization whose members are active in the marketing of fresh fruits and vegetables in Canada. We host Canada’s largest fresh produce convention and trade show. Join us in Toronto, April 25-27, 2023.

• • •

Booth #304

CURV LOGISTICS

Cutler Bay, FL

The executive team at Curv Logistics has over 30 years of experience specializing in national

transportation of perishable goods. Curv takes pride in its load monitoring ability, and its exclusive technology tracks location, temperature, and light events in real-time. Our partners know that Curv has logistics handled, period.

• • •

Booth #1743

DOLE

Westlake Village, CA

Visit Dole in booth 1743 to view the latest Dole has to offer. Meet with us to discuss product programs that can help elevate your produce department sales with the gold standard of product taste, quality and service. Premium banana and pineapple, fresh pack vegetables, grapes and berries, packaged salads and more all under one iconic brand. Don’t miss the preview of Dole’s refreshed salad packaging being introduced in 2023.

• • •

Booth #371

EAGLE PROTECT

South Lake Tahoe, CA

The only gloves tested against listeria! Eagle Protect’s Delta Zero proprietary glove testing ensures Eagle gloves adhere to the highest level of consistent glove safety and performance. Visit booth 371 to learn about disposable gloves that won’t contaminate your product.

• • •

Booth #3816

ELIZABETH & ALEXANDRA NURSERY

Winter Garden, FL

Join us at booth 3816 for the full range of Elizabeth & Alexandra’s Edible Fruit Collection, exclusively

for supermarkets. We’ll have blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, grape, and banana, with a surprise addition of our famous Petite Knockout Roses! Follow your tastebuds to booth 3816. We can’t wait to see you there.

• • •

Booth #2171 and #2381

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & CONSUMER SERVICES

Tallahassee, FL

Florida farms are filled with a variety of agricultural products that look good and taste great. Each season brings its own bounty to the table. With the advent of fall, growers begin harvesting the fruits and vegetables that we love. Winter is a major growing and harvest time in Florida, and the spring brings with it even more delicious products. In the summer, harvests slow down as our farmers gear up for another start to the amazing cycle of Florida agriculture.

• • •

Booth #3621

FLOR KEEPS

Austin, TX

Based in Austin, TX, Flor Keeps offers 100% naturally grown roses and dried foliages that last over one year. Our products do not require any water, and should be kept indoors!

• • •

Booth #2228

FRUPACK LLC

Plantation, FL

Setting standards in exotic fruit pulps and fruit juice nectars. Pioneers in Guanábana (Soursop)

products, let us introduce you to this super-fruit that’s storming the world. Visit us to see how you can be part of our family. We are exhibiting at the Fresh Ideas Showcase too.

• • •

Booth #3189

GEM-PACK BERRIES

Irvine, CA

GEM-Pack Berries will be exhibiting for the first time after merging with Red Blossom. Gem-Pack and Red Blossom build on 150 years of combined berry farming experience and collective acreage of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries in berry growing regions throughout California, Mexico, and Florida. Connect with us at booth #3189.

• • •

Booth #1605

GOLDTHREAD

Santa Monica, CA

Goldthread is a one-of-a-kind line of plant-based tonics made with sustainably sourced medicinal plants from small generational farms around the world. Each bottle is craft brewed with no added sugar, less than 20 calories, and is vegan, non-GMO, and gluten free with functional benefits for every part of your day.

• • •

Booth #4376

HAPPY VEG INC.

Phoenix, AZ

We export fresh ginger and turmeric from Peru. We have our own processing facility in the Amazon jungle growing area and work directly with farmers to ensure the highest quality and freshest products. We also make ingredient juices and purees from our facility in Lima, Peru. Come meet us!

• • •

Booth #882

HECTRE

Washington

Sell more and reduce packline stoppages with Hectre’s Mobile Fruit Sizing App Spectre. Save time and money with Hectre’s Orchard Management App. Global award winners, Hectre supports the success

of leading fruit growers and packers including: Washington Fruit & Produce, Borton Fruit, Sage Fruit, BC Tree Fruits and Cherri Global.

• • •

Booth #2048

IDAHO-E. OREGON ONION COMMITTEE

Parma, ID

For over 65 years, the Idaho and Eastern Oregon growing area has been producing large yellow, red, and white varieties of Spanish onions. Grown under Federal Marketing Order #958, the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Onion Committee sets grade and quality standards that exceed USDA requirements. Contact an Idaho-E. Oregon onion shipper today!

• • •

Booth #1706

INGRILLI CITRUS

Lake Oswego, OR

Ingrilli is the only farm-to-table juice brand in its category. A five-generation family business by farmers growing, squeezing, and bottling Organic Lemons in Capo d’Orlando, Sicily. USDA organic certified, non-GMO project verified, Kosher and Vegan certified, Gluten-free, BPA-free, bottles made from 50% recycled plastic. A complimentary conventional line is available.

• • •

Booth #480

INTELLICULTURE

Salinas, CA

IntelliCulture provides equipment management software for farms. We install our plug and play GPS devices into farm machinery to then provide insights into spray coverage, equipment health and labor management.

• • •

Booth #959

ITRADENETWORK

Dublin, CA

iTradeNetwork is the premier software provider for the industry’s largest network of 8,000+ food and beverage companies, building the smartest, freshest, most resilient supply chains. iTradeNetwork offers an expanded platform of solutions designed to improve efficiency and provide greater visibility for procurement, traceability, and analytics. Visit iTradeNetwork.com.

• • •

Booth #4352

J. MARCHINI FARMS

Le Grand, CA

J. Marchini Farms is the California-based grower shipper behind the Joe’s Premium brand. Their passion is to produce premium quality Italian specialties and Radicchio. Product line consists of: Radicchio, Treviso, Castelfranco, fresh figs, lacinato kale, fennel and more. When you think Italian specialties, think Joe’s Premium.

• • •

Booth #1104

Kronen

Madison, WI

The world’s most useful cutting machine, Kronen’s Model GS10-2, provides unmatched flexibility for

continuous and short-run production. Quick-Change tooling and hygienic design make it possible to slice, chop, shred, grate, julienne, dice, and cube a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, greens, melon, and herbs. Controlled product feeding ensures precise cuts.

• • •

Booth #1891

LA BONANZA AVOCADOS

Mission, TX

La Bonanza Avocados is a two generation, family owned, professional and reliable Mexican Hass Avocado grower, packer, processor, exporter, and importer located in Michoacán, MX and Mission, TX. Let us be your direct source for Fresh Mexican Avocados and guacamole/pulp products. www.labonanzaavocados.com

• • •

Booth #3462

LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Livermore, CA

From humble beginnings, we have a rich history of finding innovative ways to put fresh produce on tables across the country. For more than 70 years, Lipman Family Farms has become the nation’s

largest vertically integrated grower and solutions provider of fresh tomatoes and vegetables, with a commitment to being good from the ground up.

• • •

Booth #2227

MARIANI NUT COMPANY

Winters, CA

Mariani Nut Company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of premium almonds and walnuts from

California. This family-owned company has been growing and processing nuts for 50 years. A full range of packaging options are available for retail along with attractive dis-play options. For more information, go to www. marianinut.com.

• • •

Booth #263

NATURE’S FREQUENCIES

Brockton, MA

Sustainability Goals? The Food Freshness Card can help! Winner of 14 international awards including Best New Food Safety Solution and the prestigious Gold Medal Edison Award, has helped prevent over one million tons of food from going to landfills. Used in supermarkets, schools, restaurants, and homes worldwide, featured in USA Today and Fox News.

• • •

Booth #3943

NORTH BAY PRODUCE

Traverse City, MI

North Bay Produce is a grower owned cooperative with over 2,000 farms across North, Central and South America. We produce fresh fruits and vegetables year-round from asparagus to apples, berries, peas, dried fruits and more. We are an international company that markets and distributes the products worldwide. Visit Booth 3943.

• • •

Booth #4553 and #4571

NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Elizabeth City, NC

North Carolina growers produce a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, peanuts, Christmas trees and

nursery crops. Our growers offer consistent, high quality products that are graded, packed and cooled with the latest technology. Please stop by and meet with our companies, booth 4553 and 4571.

• • •

Booth #4143

THE NUNES COMPANY

Salinas, CA

The Nunes Company, Inc., based in Salinas, CA, is a family-owned sales and marketing company with

over 70 different conventional and organic fresh vegetables selling under the Foxy and Foxy Organic brands. We will be an exhibitor at the 2022 Global Produce & Floral Show booth #4143 located in the Grower-Shipper Pavilion.

• • •

Booth #1543

OPPY

Vancouver, Canada

We’re looking so forward to being together again in Orlando. Growing, marketing and distributing fresh

produce from around the globe, we have nearly 165 years of expertise ensuring we consistently meet your needs. Reunite with us at #1543 over a cool treat, new to the Oppy booth this year.

• • •

Booth #2635

PROCACCI BROTHERS SALES CORP.

Philadelphia, PA

Experience the new year-round Hallmark Flowers program, for all of life’s moments. The program is a

complete everyday line of giftable live plants and fresh cut flowers that covers all seasons, occasions, and holidays. As a Hallmark licensee, Procacci is a national facilitator for our varied and experienced grower partners. Visit our booth to learn more about Hallmark Flowers, and Procacci’s logistical solutions of DSD, warehouse, and e-commerce. Our vast produce network and value added services enable us to bring Hallmark Flowers to you.

• • •

Booth #1979

PURE FLAVOR

Leamington, ON

Mildly cool, sweet, and juicy, Solara is the first personal-sized, sustainable, greenhouse grown melon.

Weighing just 500 grams, it sits in the palm of your hand as a single serving snack with no waste. Sustainably grown year-round in greenhouses to ensure consistency, quality, availability, and most importantly flavor.

• • •

Booth #970

QA SUPPLIES LLC

Norfolk, VA

QA Supplies has thousands of competitively priced products for professionals who monitor and control environmental conditions to assure that the quality of fresh produce and other perishables will be maintained. With thermometers, firmness testers, ATP monitors and much more, you’ll find the help you need to guarantee quality and freshness.

• • •

Booth #2756

RED JACKET ORCHARDS

Genenva, NY

Since 1958, Red Jacket Orchards has mastered the art of harvesting and pressing premium fruits and juices. Three generations of the Nicholson family have grown a variety of fruits and produced juice and

cider year round, with a commitment to quality and freshness you can taste in every sip!

• • •

Booth #2151

REICHEL FOODS

Rochester, MN

Reichel Foods, booth 2151, will feature our top selling produce snack singles, now available in multi-packs, giving consumers an even greater healthy snack value. In addition, we will showcase our Pro2 Max meal replacement options and Pro2 snax, a line of protein packed fresh cut produce, dried fruits and cheese.

• • •

Booth #1935

SETTON FARMS

Terra Bella, CA

Setton Farms spices up the pistachio industry with premium quality Seasoned Kernels. We’ve made it easier and more exciting for consumers to enjoy pistachios by removing the shells and seasoning them, without any oil. Available in six varieties: Scorpion Pepper, Buffalo Wing, Garlic Onion, Jalapeno, Salt & Pepper & Raw.

• • •

Booth #138

UNITED BARCODE SYSTEMS

Escondido, CA

The APLINK MRX Series from United Barcode Systems is a reliable equipment for direct printing on any surface using inkjet technology. It allows to design and print customized messages with fixed and variable texts, images, logos, barcodes, QR, etc. always complying with the standards set by GS1. Stop by to learn more.

• • •

Booth #5051

U.S. HIGHBUSH BLUEBERRY COUNCIL

Folsom, CA

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council is a grower-driven organization that supports domestic and international farmers who are passionate about growing delicious, high-quality blueberries. Through Grab a Boost of Blue, our strategic position and call to action with wholesale and retail partners, USHBC drives consumer demand and the health benefits of blueberries. Learn about our new in-store activation program at booth #5051. ushbc.org.

• • •

Booth #2931

WORLD CLASS FLOWERS

Egg Harbor City, NJ

Please stop by booth 2931 for everything your stores need: innovative designs, concepts, and tools to help your floral departments shine. We’ll (virtually) transport you to our farms in the Sabana de Bogotá… enjoy a taste of Colombia, pose for a selfie, and maybe win a bike!

• • •

Booth #379

ZAG TECHNICAL SERVICES

San Jose, CA

ZAG Technical Services, the premier provider of information technology for Western agribusinesses, protects more than $10 billion dollars of fresh produce revenue with automation and dependable IT that doesn’t break. ZAG is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed services provider specializing in network infrastructure, security, disaster recovery, virtualization, cloud computing services, and remote access. Visit us at booth #379.