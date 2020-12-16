PRODUCE BUSINESS Announces Winner of Joe Nucci Award for Innovation

Food Solutions Food Solutions SA de CV, based in Monterrey, Mexico, is this year’s recipient of the Joe Nucci Award for Innovation. The company’s Solem Coconut Meat garnered the most votes cast by the industry after it was announced as one of the 10 finalists in the PRODUCE BUSINESS Fourth Annual Innovation Award Competition, profiled in the November issue.
The 10 innovations considered this year, which editors culled from more than 35 entries, are listed in alphabetical order by product name:
FARM + FAMOUS TOTE BAG PROGRAM
Stemilt Growers
Wenatachee, WA
KEEWEE BAGASSE PACK
Oppy
Coquitlam, BC Canada
LOLLI BOMBS
Mastronardi Produce
Kingsville, ON, Canada
PAPER TOP SEAL
Mucci Farms
Kingsville, ON, Canada
RAINBOW CARROT CHIPS
Grimmway Farms / Cal-Organic Farms
Arvin, CA
SHELF LIFE PREDICTION
OneThird
Duiven, Geldeerland, Netherlands
SLEEVER – SUSTAINABLE TOMATO PACKAGING
JASA
Richmond, VA
SOLEM COCONUT MEAT
Food Solutions SA de DV
Apodaca, NL, Mexico
SUSTAINABLE PRODUCE CONTAINER
Sun Sugar Farms
Verona, KY
WILD WONDERS LONG SWEET PEPPERS
Mastronardi Produce
Kingsville, ON, Canada
The Joe Nucci Award for Innovation was presented by PRODUCE BUSINESS editor-in-chief Jim Prevor during this year’s New York Produce Show and Conference virtual event on December 11th.
View the presentation below:
The staff of Food Solutions and its Nutribits division accepted the award at its Mexico office.