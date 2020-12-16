PRODUCE BUSINESS Announces Winner of Joe Nucci Award for Innovation

Food Solutions Food Solutions SA de CV, based in Monterrey, Mexico, is this year’s recipient of the Joe Nucci Award for Innovation. The company’s Solem Coconut Meat garnered the most votes cast by the industry after it was announced as one of the 10 finalists in the PRODUCE BUSINESS Fourth Annual Innovation Award Competition, profiled in the November issue.

The 10 innovations considered this year, which editors culled from more than 35 entries, are listed in alphabetical order by product name:

FARM + FAMOUS TOTE BAG PROGRAM

Stemilt Growers

Wenatachee, WA

KEEWEE BAGASSE PACK

Oppy

Coquitlam, BC Canada

LOLLI BOMBS

Mastronardi Produce

Kingsville, ON, Canada

PAPER TOP SEAL

Mucci Farms

Kingsville, ON, Canada

RAINBOW CARROT CHIPS

Grimmway Farms / Cal-Organic Farms

Arvin, CA

SHELF LIFE PREDICTION

OneThird

Duiven, Geldeerland, Netherlands

SLEEVER – SUSTAINABLE TOMATO PACKAGING

JASA

Richmond, VA

SOLEM COCONUT MEAT

Food Solutions SA de DV

Apodaca, NL, Mexico

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCE CONTAINER

Sun Sugar Farms

Verona, KY

WILD WONDERS LONG SWEET PEPPERS

Mastronardi Produce

Kingsville, ON, Canada

The Joe Nucci Award for Innovation was presented by PRODUCE BUSINESS editor-in-chief Jim Prevor during this year’s New York Produce Show and Conference virtual event on December 11th.

View the presentation below:

The staff of Food Solutions and its Nutribits division accepted the award at its Mexico office.